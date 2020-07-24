YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress to move SC after Raj HC orders status quo on disqualification notices

    By
    |

    Jaipur, July 24: The Congress has decided to move the Supreme Court after the Rajasthan High Court today deferred proceedings and ordered that no action shall be taken against Sachin Pilot and the rebel MLAs.

    Congress to move SC after Raj HC orders status quo on disqualification notices
    Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot

    The matter is liked to be clubbed by the Supreme Court with the petition by the Speaker, which it is already seized off. The Speaker of the Rajasthan Assembly had moved the Supreme Court challenging the Rajasthan HC's order to keep the disqualification notices in abeyance.

    Studying your request, SC seized off matter, Governor tells Ashok Gehlot

      LK Advani records statement via video confrencing, IPL to start on September 19th | Oneindia News

      The SC on Thursday had said that it would hear the matter on Monday. The court had however allowed the HC to deliver the verdict on the challenge to the disqualification notices.

      However on Friday, Pilot filed an application seeking to make the Centre a party in the proceedings. While making the Centre a party, the HC had directed the Speaker not to act against Pilot and the rebels.

      More RAJASTHAN HIGH COURT News

      Read more about:

      rajasthan high court congress supreme court rajasthan

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue