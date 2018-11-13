Congress to make demolition of temple in Rajasthan an issue if Ram Temple matter raised

New Delhi, Nov 13: The Congress is looking for an answer to the Ram Temple issue in Rajasthan by raking up issues of temples demolished during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state. It is preparing to take up the issue of Rojgareshwar Temple in the state on which even BJP workers are angry with the government.

Sources said that in the name of development the BJP government had planned to demolish several old temples in the state. Within the city, the temple of Rojgareshwar has been demolished for construction of metro rail and several more such temples had been demolished. Now, the Congress plans to take up this issue in a big way in the state during elections.

It is assumed by the opposition political parties that the matter of Ram Temple will be taken up by the BJP in Rajasthan. The moment BJP raises the issue of Ram temple, the Congress will start raising the issue of temple demolished in the BJP-ruled states and it will not remain confined to Rajasthan only but will go up to Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and some more states.

The Congress is ready with its question that when big temples were being demolished by the BJP government what were the leaders of the party doing? The Congress accused the BJP that it had demolished over 250 temples in Jaipur only by creating fear of guns and lathies. Some of them were even very old and in Pratap Nagar in the city a temple belonging to Nath Sect was demolished and people came out on streets in protest. It is said that Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath requested the state government to save this temple.

Actually the issue of demolishing the ancient temples is not failing to die down in the state and several temples including Rojgareshwar temples were demolished for construction of Metro rail which infuriated people against the BJP government and the BJP workers too got angry with the government. They are still protesting against it. The BJP workers wanted that such MLAs should not be given tickets who had given written consent for demolition of these temples.

Rajasthan Congress spokesperson Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said that the BJP has left the issue of development, employment, inflation, corruption and black money behind. Its mentality is of demolishing temples not building So it will not build Ram Temple.