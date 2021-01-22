Farmers' Protest: Farmers are not being allowed to come to Bengaluru, says DK Shivakumar

Farm laws: Congress leaders detained after trying to lay siege to Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru

Congress to have new elected president by June 2021

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 22: The Congress party will have a new elected president in June 2021, and Sonia Gandhi will stay on as the interim party chief for the five state assembly elections to be held by May.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has decided that the party will have an elected party President by June 2021, AICC General Secretary Organisation KC Venugopal told reporters after a meeting of the party's top decision-making body.

"The CWC unanimously decided that the new elected Congress president should be in place by June 2021. The CWC considered the election schedule of May 29 proposed by the central election authority and unanimously agreed to extend the schedule until June as counting for five state elections could be happening in May," KC Venugopal said.

Sonia Gandhi took over as interim Congress president after Rahul Gandhi resigned in the wake of the party's Lok Sabha debacle in May 2019.

Centre-farmers hold 11th round of talks, impasse over farm laws continues| Oneindia News

There have been demands from a section of the Congress leaders for having a full-time and active party president and an organisational overhaul.

The CWC had in its earlier meeting decided to hold organisational elections, following a storm in the party in August last year over a letter to Sonia Gandhi by a group of 23 leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari and Mukul Wasnik raising these issues.