Congress to formulate its strategy for monsoon session of Parliament today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 08: The Congress is all set to formulate its strategy for the monsoon session of Parliament, beginning September 14, in a meeting that would be held today.

The meeting of the party's parliament strategy group will be chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi and attended by Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, AK Antony, Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Manickam Tagore and Ravneet Singh Bittu.

According to reports, the Congress will also discuss the issues to be raised in both the Houses during the session, such as the border standoff with China in Ladakh and Facebook's alleged nexus with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic crisis and the decline in GDP, GST compensation to states, job losses and agrarian distress.

Meanwhile, a Congress functionary said the party will talk to other like-minded opposition parties to present a united front in Parliament on all critical issues confronting the country.

In the meeting, the Congress will also discuss the report submitted by a group, headed by former finance minister P Chidambaram, on the party's stand on the 11 ordinances that the government is likely to bring in the monsoon session.