Congress to field Shatrughan Sinha from Patna?

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Patna, Mar 20: Rebel BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha is likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar on a Congress ticket and the BJP is contemplating to field Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad against Sinha in the upcoming Lok Sabha constituency.

Shatrughan Sinha has been critical of the party's top leadership on several occasions in the past. Ever since the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections in the state of Bihar, BJP's sitting MP from Patna Sahib, Shatrughan Sinha adopted a contentious policy towards the ruling party, while criticising it on multiple instances.

It may be recalled that in January 2019, Shatrughan Sinha attended the mega 'United India', 'anti-BJP' rally organised by TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata along with other leaders of the Opposition party.

Also Read | The biggest casualty of dynastic politics are institutions: Narendra Modi

Shatrughan Sinha has given enough indications of switching over to Congress through his series of tweets.

"Sirji, more than 20 parties according to you is 'Mahamilawat. And you have more than 40 parties supporting you! What would or should people call it? 'Mahagirawat'?

What is right for Peter, should be right for Paul no, Sir? Nonetheless it is high time & right time if you could."

Sirji, more than 20 parties according to you is 'Mahamilawat. And you have more than 40 parties supporting you! What would or should people call it? 'Mahagirawat'?

What is right for Peter, should be right for Paul no, Sir? Nonetheless it is high time & right time if you could — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 19, 2019

"fulfill some or all your promises and reduce the gap between the promises & performances. By the way Sir, what happened to the "100 Smart Cities projects" promised by you, time & again?

Can we name even one?."

fulfill some or all your promises and reduce the gap between the promises & performances.



By the way Sir, what happened to the "100 Smart Cities projects" promised by you, time & again?

Can we name even one?

These are all humble suggestions/questions from a person who has — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 19, 2019

"These are all humble suggestions/questions from a person who has been a friend & colleague of yours. You are the Hon'ble PM of our country - 'Tali kaptaan ko toh gaali big kaptaan ko'. Jai Hind!."

been a friend & colleague of yours. You are the Hon'ble PM of our country - ‘Tali kaptaan ko toh gaali big kaptaan ko'. Jai Hind! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 19, 2019