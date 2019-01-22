Congress to even field candidates loosing with big margin in UP, AP and Telengana

New Delhi, Jan 22: The Congress, which is working on increasing its seat in the Lok Sabha, will field such candidates in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who had lost last elections even with a big margin. There are chances that some such leaders might get a ticket in Uttar Pradesh who had even lost for consecutive elections.

It is also being said that the high command is considering fielding such leaders even from outside the party who can win the election for the party. They may be from other political parties of a famous personality. Very soon this decision will be taken to field such candidates who had contested last elections from other political parties but they are originally Congressmen.

The matter of former Congress MPs from UP is being discussed. A senior Congress leader said that the truth is that the Congress does not have 80 strong candidates in Uttar Pradesh to contest elections. So the party is considering former MPs of the BJP, BSP, and SP who were denied ticket but had the capacity of contesting a good election.

The senior Congress leader said that the party is taking care of regional and caste equations and this will become the basis of candidature of anyone. It is very clear that the party is not going to create a fuss over it and their priority is that a maximum number of Congress candidates are able to win elections.

The Congress is considering itself strong in Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana. Candidates in these states will be from the party itself but selection criteria will be tough. The possibility of Congress depends on these states only.