    Congress to decide on new chief today, Mukul Wasnik leads race

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 09: Afters months of uncertainity, the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the grand old party, is scheduled to meet on Saturday to decide on the successor of Rahul Gandhi who resigned from the post of party chief following the humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

    According to reports, senior leader and All India Congress Committee general secretary Mukul Wasnik has emerged as the front runner for the post.

    It is being said that a non-Gandhi might as well be party president for the first time in two decades.

    59-year-old Mukul Wasnik, a former minister with a lot of administrative experience with the Congress party, is expected to take charge at least till the organizational elections.

    When Rahul Gandhi was asked about his opinion that who should be the new president, he too had said that a non-Gandhi should be given the job. This was the reason Priyanka Gandhi, sister of Rahul Gandhi, also rejected the offer to lead the Grand Old Party.

