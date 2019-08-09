Congress to decide on new chief tomorrow, Mukul Wasnik leads race

New Delhi, Aug 09: The Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the grand old party, is scheduled to meet on Saturday to decide on the successor of Rahul Gandhi who resigned from the post of party chief following the humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Mukul Wasnik has emerged as the front runner for the post left vacant after Rahul Gandhi quit in May, taking responsibility for the party's major loss in the Lok Sabha elections.

It is being said that a non-Gandhi might as well be party president for the first time in two decades as the Congress Working Committee meets tomorrow. 59-year-old Mukul Wasnik, a former minister with a lot of administrative experience with the Congress party, is expected to take charge at least till the organizational elections.