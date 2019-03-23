Congress to contest on 24 seats, NCP on 20 seats in Maharashtra

  • search
    Mumbai, Mar 23: After months-long deliberation over the seat-sharing distribution in Maharashtra, the Congress and the NCP on Saturday announced their seat-sharing pact in Maharashtra for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls with the two parties agreeing to contest 26 and 22 seats respectively.

    File photo of Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan
    Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said 56 parties and organisations have come together to support the alliance to take on the BJP-Shiv Sena combine.

    From its share of seats, the Congress will give Palghar seat to the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi and another undeclared seat to Raju Shetti's Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana.

    Congress gives ticket to Sanatan sympathiser after opposing outfit

    From its 22 seats, the NCP will leave Hatkanangle seat for Shetti, who is the sitting MP from there, and give another to Independent MLA Ravi Rana's Yuva Swabhiman Party.

    Without naming any parties, Chavan and Pawar dubbed those who stayed away from the Congress-NCP alliance as the "B team of the BJP".

    The remarks were an apparent reference to Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh leader Prakash Ambedkar, who refused to join hands with the alliance.

    Overcoming their strained ties and grandiose declarations of going solo, the BJP and the Shiv Sena had announced their seat-sharing pact for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls last month.

    The BJP will contest 25 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and the Sena 23.

     OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    maharashtra congress ncp

    Story first published: Saturday, March 23, 2019, 19:46 [IST]
