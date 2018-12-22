Congress to contest LS polls on Jai Kisan, Jai Naujawan, Na Hindu, Na Musalman slogan

New Delhi, Dec 22: The Congress seems to have realised that farm crisis across the country has become the Achilles Heal for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to deal with. So it is going to work on such slogan that can attract more and more people towards it. Besides targeting the government on other corruption related issues, the farmer issue is going to remain big for them.

If sources are to be believed then the Congress is going to fight on the slogan Jai Kisan, Jai Naujawan, Na Hindu, Na Musalman (Long live farmers, Long live youth, neither Hindu, nor Muslims). This is going to be the central theme of the Congress for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The success of the Congress in three states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh-- have given the party the mantra of success for the Lok Sabha elections. These issues will work for the Congress and if they are supported by youths and farmers of the country, no one can stop the Congress coming to power at the Centre.

The offensive of the Congress led by Rahul Gandhi will continue of the issue of corruption so the Congress has got a lot of issue in its hands as the Central government is not too keen on loan waiver of farmers as they feel that this will impact economy adversely.

So the BJP government is working on many different schemes that they claim would work for them. Despite a section of BJP leaders demanding loan waiver of farmers in Chhattisgarh but CM Raman Singh did not pay any heed to it leading a debacle in the state. The BJP in principal is not in favour of loan waiver.