  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress to chose its next chief through secret ballot

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 27: The Congress is yet to find a replacement for Rahul Gandhi. However, now it has been decided that a secret ballot would be used to elect the new chief of the party at the Congress Working Committee meeting.

    It has been decided that all members will need to shortlist four names and submit their choice. The final call would be then taken by Sonia Gandhi, who is the chairperson of the parliamentary party.

    Congress to chose its next chief through secret ballot
    File photo

    This would be a secret exercise and the most popular name will be discussed at the CWC meet. However no date has been fixed for the CWC meet as yet. The idea is to build a consensus on the most popular name. While selecting the names, the member is also expected to give his or her reasons for the same.

    On Karnataka govt fall, Priyanka Gandhi's sharp message to BJP

    It has also been decided that the second most popular name would be made the working president of the party. The idea of a working president was mooted to prevent the complete concentration of power in one hand.

    After the results of the Lok Sabha elections in May, Rahul Gandhi had stepped down as the chief of the Congress. The party has not found a replacement since then and Rahul Gandhi has been firm on his decision. He had also said that the party should be headed by a non-Gandhi.

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    congress rahul gandhi

    Story first published: Saturday, July 27, 2019, 6:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue