Congress to announce candidates for 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi within two days

    New Delhi, Apr 21: Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit on Saturday said that the names of candidates for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital will be announced in a couple of days.

    "The party will announce the candidates tomorrow or day after," Dikshit said while inaugurating a control room at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office for the general elections campaign on Saturday.

    Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit

    When asked about her fighting the polls from Chandni Chowk, she said, "I have also heard about it. Let the party decide."

    Have given Congress last chance to form alliance for Delhi polls: AAP

    AAP, on the other hand, has already ruled out chances of an alliance in Delhi.

    She was talking to reporters after inaugurated a control room at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office for the Lok Sabha election campaign.

    "The party will announce the candidates tomorrow or day after," Dikshit said.

    AAP, on the other hand, has already ruled out chances of an alliance in Delhi.

    Earlier, AAP had demanded that the seat-sharing pact should give the party at least 33 seats in Haryana, Punjab and Goa along with Delhi. This did not go down well with the Congress and the talks fell through.

    The Congress had proposed a 4-3 formula for an alliance in Delhi, offering four seats to the AAP. It had opted for the Chandni Chowk, North West Delhi and the New Delhi seats for itself. AAP, however, said that if the alliance was limited only to Delhi, the Congress would have to contest on just two seats.

    Cong has become fringe party, siding with tukde, tukde gang: Prakash Javadekar

    AAP has already announced candidates for all 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi while Congress is expected to do the same on Sunday or Monday. Meanwhile, BJP is yet to make any such announcements.

    Delhi will go to polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 12.

    More SHEILA DIKSHIT News

    Read more about:

    sheila dikshit congress lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2019, 9:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 21, 2019
