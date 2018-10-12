Congress to adopt same methodology for ticket distribution as done in Gujarat and Karnataka

New Delhi, Oct 12: After the announcement of elections in five states ticket distribution is the next important step of electioneering by the political parties. The Congress is going to adopt the same methodology that it had adopted during the Gujarat and Karnataka Assembly elections by heavily relying on surveys conducted by the different entities.

Sources said that the Congress got three official surveys done in Madhya Pradesh about prospects of the party in the state. One was conducted by Party president Rahul Gandhi, the other was done by state party president Kamal Nath while the third was done by party general secretary and in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Deepak Bawaria.

They said that criteria for giving ticket would be these three surveys. The name of the person in all the three survey will have the maximum chance of getting ticket. Senior leaders of the party feel that these surveys have made things easy for them as three different agencies have done these survey in the three different time frame. All these three agencies have nothing to do with each other so there is no chance of overlapping.

The other consideration will be the report provided by the observers that had visited the state. All the four things will be matched before any decision on ticket distribution is arrived at. The survey conducted by Rahul Gandhi was done by an international agency and the Congress feels that the same pattern was used for ticket distribution by the Congress in Gujarat and Karnataka Assembly elections which successful and had benefited the party a lot.

The sources further said that the Congress was getting this process refined election by election as surveys done by outside agencies not by political parties which have nothing to do with the Congress. So they are more close to the reality for helping the Congress to reach up to any decision to select a candidate. They are relying this scientific methodology for selection of candidates as they feel that it is very difficult to influence outsider and sometimes people don't even get to know that survey is getting done. So this has the possibility of maximum accuracy.

Party sources said that no one knows that when Rahul Gandhi got his survey done which has A+ rating and name of candidate getting ticket is a must to be in that list. They are implementing it very sternly without any compromise. So they are planning to give at least half of the ticket of the total seats in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly that is 230 on the basis of these surveys only. They were buoyant by the result of the Congress in Gujarat and Karnataka looking at the organisational structure.