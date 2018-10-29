Congress ticket sought for slain gangster Anand Pal’s mother to Contest Assembly elections

New Delhi, Oct 29: The issue that had sparked anger of the Rajput community in Rajasthan against the Vasundhara Raje government is haunting it once again with mother of the slain gangster Anand Pal likely to contest either as an independent candidate or a Congress candidate or an independent candidate supported by the Congress in the state Assembly elections.

An organisation of Rawana Rajputs Shri Rawana Rajput Samaj has indicated fielding Nirmala Kanwar mother of Anand Pal to contest Assembly elections. Actually the organisation is demanding ticket for her from the Congress. Sources said that Nirmala Kanwar will be fielded by the community from the Ladnu Assembly constituency in Nagore district.

It has also been indicated by the community that if Nirmala Kanwar fails to make up her mind to contest Assembly elections then in such a situation slain gangster's wife might be fielded at her place to contest Assembly elections. Sources said that the community was putting pressure on the Congress to give ticket to Nirmala Kanwar. A community leader also said that they are in touch with the Congress leaders for it.

Sources said that if the Congress does not get ready to give ticket to her then Nirmala Kanwar will be fielded as an independent candidate and all strength of the entire Rajput community will be pulled behind her and support from some other sections will also be sought for her. There is also the possibility of Anand Pal's daughter contesting Didwana Assembly constituency of Nagore district. This is also making big in the social media. Intelligence agency of the state government also informed that daughter of the slain ganzster is getting ready to contest elections from the Didwani constituency.

The killing of Anand Pal had erupted protest in state and it was somehow handled with all difficulties but the anger of community against the state government is still visible. This was added with the Manvendra Singh and his entire family joining the Congress.