  • search

Congress terms as rumour a report in Urdu daily

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, July 13: The Congress dubbed as a "rumour" a report in an Urdu daily which quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying that the Congress was a party of Muslims and asserted it was a party of all Indians.

    Congress terms as rumour a report in Urdu daily

    Urdu daily 'Inqullab' had reported that the Congress chief who met Muslim intellectuals yesterday told them that the Congress was a party of Muslims.

    Tweeting the report, BJP's national media in-charge Anil Baluni alleged that it was the statement of a "janeu-dhari (one who wears Brahminical thread) Gandhi".

    He further said that the Congress was returning to its basic ideology whereas visits to temples were a diversionary tactic.

    Denying the report, Congress media in-charge Randeep Surjewala said it was a rumour.

    "When governance fails, rumour rules. The Congress is party of 132 crore Indians, bereft of your faith-ethnicity-colour of one's skin-region-belief," Surjewala tweeted.

    Read more about:

    congress urdu daily rahul gandhi muslims rumour

    Story first published: Friday, July 13, 2018, 6:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 13, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue