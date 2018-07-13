Congress terms as rumour a report in Urdu daily

New Delhi, July 13: The Congress dubbed as a "rumour" a report in an Urdu daily which quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying that the Congress was a party of Muslims and asserted it was a party of all Indians.

Urdu daily 'Inqullab' had reported that the Congress chief who met Muslim intellectuals yesterday told them that the Congress was a party of Muslims.

Tweeting the report, BJP's national media in-charge Anil Baluni alleged that it was the statement of a "janeu-dhari (one who wears Brahminical thread) Gandhi".

He further said that the Congress was returning to its basic ideology whereas visits to temples were a diversionary tactic.

Denying the report, Congress media in-charge Randeep Surjewala said it was a rumour.

"When governance fails, rumour rules. The Congress is party of 132 crore Indians, bereft of your faith-ethnicity-colour of one's skin-region-belief," Surjewala tweeted.