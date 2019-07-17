  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress tends to suffer the most from Karnataka crisis: Dr. Shastri

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, July 17: The numbers for the coalition look very shaky in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling on the petitions filed by the rebel MLAs in Karnataka.

    If the 15 MLAs rebels refrain from attending the trust vote proceedings on Thursday, then the government is staring at a collapse.

    Congress tends to suffer the most from Karnataka crisis: Dr. Shastri
    File photo of Congress leaders

    The question is which party will be affected the most if the government collapses. Dr. Sandeep Shastri, leading political scientist tells OneIndia that the party to be affected the most is the Congress. This, I say is because it would have the largest loss of MLAs.

    The Congress would look to convince its MLAs to come back, Dr Shastri also says. It would be a huge challenge for the Congress, he also adds.

    Karnataka rebel MLAs says no question of going to assembly after SC verdict

    Now the question is what will happen if the government collapses. The only one who wants to form the government immediately is B S Yeddyurappa. I however maintain that if the government is formed by Yeddyurappa, then he would remain hostage to the rebels.

    It would not be any different from what the current government is, Dr. Shastri also says.

    Dr. Shastri also adds that the Congress or the JD(S) will get no sympathy from all this. The people are bound to think that these parties deserve no sympathy if they cannot keep their own people happy.

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    congress karnataka

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 13:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue