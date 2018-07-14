Congress taunts PM Modi, asks his thoughts on 'Dear Friend' Nawaz Sharif

New Delhi, July 14: The Congress on Saturday taunted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "friendship" with Nawaz Sharif, a day after former Pakistan prime minister and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were arrested by anti-corruption officials in a corruption case.

Sharing a photograph of the Prime Minister and Sharif walking together holding hands during Modi's visit to Lahore in December 2015, Congress party asked, "Nawaz Sharif has been arrested on corruption charges. We'd like to know what his dear friend, PM Modi has to say about this."

Modi had landed in Lahore on his way back from Afghanistan to personally greet Sharif on his birthday and also attend the function of Sharif's granddaughter's engagement. This was Modi's first visit to Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, in a similar style, taunted Sharif over his 'friendship' with Modi.

"Beginning to wonder why whenever Nawaz Sharif is in trouble, there is increasing tension along Pakistan's borders and a rise in terrorist acts? Is it a mere coincidence?" Khan tweeted shortly after an attack on Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) leader Akram Durrani's convoy was attacked in Bannu region in Pakistan that left four dead.

According to Dawn, Khan's tweet was based on a slogan frequently raised by PTI workers and supporters at its public meetings: "Modi Ka Jo Yaar Hai, Ghaddar Hai, Ghaddar Hai (friend of Modi is a traitor)" and his tweet was aimed at accusing the two leaders of creating tension both in Pakistan and at the borders to manipulate the situation in favour of the PML-N.