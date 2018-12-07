  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Congress to sweep BJP ruled states: Today's Chanakya

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Dec 7: Today's Chanakya in its exit poll survey predicted an easy win for Congress in all Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

    Congress to sweep BJP ruled states: Todays Chanakya
    Congress to sweep BJP ruled states: Today's Chanakya

    In Chhattisgarh, the Congress to get 50 seats (± 8 seats) and BJP 36 (± 8 seats) Others to get 4 (± 3 seats). As far as vote share is concerned, Congress to make up 42 per cent (± 3%) total votes, BJP 38% (± 3% ) Others 20% ± 3%

    Today's Chanakya exit poll survey gave the Congress a clear majority in Madhya Pradesh. Congress to win 125 seats (± 12), BJP 103 seats (± 12) and Others 2 seats (± 5). Congress 45 per cent (± 3%), BJP 41 per cent ( ± 3%) Others 14 per cent ± 3%

    Also read: Exit polls 2018: Today's Chanakya predicts Congress win in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan

    In another BJP-ruled state Rajasthan,  Congress likely to make a came back with 123 seats (± 12), BJP to get 68 (± 12) and 8 (± 5) for others. Likewise, Vote Share Congress 47% ± 3% BJP 37% ± 3% Others 16% ± 3%

    Read more about:

    exit polls Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018 madhya pradesh assembly elctions 2018 Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018

    Story first published: Friday, December 7, 2018, 22:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 7, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue