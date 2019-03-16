  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress struggles to find winnable candidates in Madhya Pradesh

    By
    |

    New Delhi, March 16: Though the Congress has formed the government in Madhya Pradesh after a long gap of 15 years, it is struggling to find winnable candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    Congress struggles to find winnable candidates in Madhya Pradesh

    The Screening Committee meeting expressed concern over a fact that the Congress has not won Lok Sabha elections from many famous seats in Madhya Pradesh for a long time.

    There are at least 10 Lok Sabha seats out of total 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh where the party is finding it difficult to field strong candidates against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    The Congress has lost eight consecutive Lok Sabha elections from Bhopal and Indore. It has also not won Jabalpur seat from last six elections. Vidisha has also been a bastion of the BJP and has been registering win from last 10 Lok Sabha elections. Vidisha sent former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee once, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan five times, and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj twice to the Lok Sabha.

    Also Read | Lok Sabha elections 2019: Full list of Congress candidates in third list

    Though the Congress would never say, it has lost hope of winning the Vidisha seat.

    The Congress had won Hoshangabad seat in 2009 after six straight defeats but its MP Uday Pratap Singh bid adieu to the grand old party and won the seat in 2014 as a BJP candidate.

    The BJP won the Ujjain seat continuously from 1989 to 2004. The Congress won the seat in 2009 but the BJP again snatched it from the Congress in 2014.

    The Congress has lost eight Lok Sabha elections from Bhind since 1989. It is also one of the bastions of the BJP. Sagar is another Lok Sabha constituency where the Congress has lost and the BJP has won six straight elections since 1996.

    The Congress had won the last election from Rewa in 1999 after a gap of 15 years. The BJP won Rewa seat in 2004 and 2014 General elections.

    The Congress is also not in a better position in Dhar and Sidhi Lok Sabha seats.

    In the absence of strong and winnable candidates, the Congress is mulling to even field those candidates who have lost assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

    In 2014, the Congress managed to win only two seats, but it was not considered as the party victory but of the candidates. Jyotiraditya Scindia had won Guna and Kamal Nath from Chhindwara Lok Sabha seats. Guna is the bastion of Scindia and Chhindwara of Kamal Nath, who has now become Chief Minister.

    More congress NewsView All

    Read more about:

    congress madhya pradesh lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 6:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue