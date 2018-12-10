Home News India Congress strategists to remain in Jaipur during the counting of votes

Congress strategists to remain in Jaipur during the counting of votes

India

New Delhi, Dec 10:

New Delhi, Dec 10: Fate of candidates for Rajasthan Assembly are closed in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) that will open on December 11 but the Congress is confident of forming the government in the state and all important leaders of the party rushed to Delhi to discuss future strategy n Rajasthan. They will return to state maximum by December 11 morning with all Congress strategists around.

Congress national general secretary and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, state Congress president Sachin Pilot were already in Delhi, leader of opposition in Assembly Rameshwar Dudi had also reached the national capital. It is being said that supporters of Gehlot and Pilot have started contacting such candidates who have the possibility of winning election in the state.

Sources said that if the Congress wins the next day meeting of MLAs will be convened and a proposal of one line will be passed leaving the matter to the high command. But a faction of the party wants the decision to be taken in Jaipur instead of Delhi and leader having support of maximum MLAs should be elected the CM.

Sources said that the situation may emerge like 2008 for selection of chief ministerial candidate when there was a contest between Gehlot and then Congress president C P Joshi but Joshi lost election by one vote. He tried his best to become the CM but failed. Jat leader Mahipal Maderna too tried to become the CM. Digvijay Singh had gone to Jaipur as observer of the party and Gehlot was elected CM in his presence. Sources said that similar kind of situation could be repeated.

Congress sources said that all strategists of the Congress will remain present in Jaipur during the counting. Sources said that AICC treasurer Ahmed Patel, senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mukul Wasnik and party in-charge of the state Avinash Pandey will analyze election results in the PCC war room and will prepare future strategy. Sources said that state Congress president Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot will also reach Jaipur.