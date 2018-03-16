Congress Steering Committee meet underway, likely to spell out stance on alliances

The Congress Steering Committee meet headed by Rahul Gandhi is underway and is expected to outline partys strategies to oust the Narendra Modi government in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress is seeking to build a larger front of opposition parties to stop the BJP from coming back to power and former president Sonia Gandhi has called upon them to set aside their differences to come together for a larger national cause.

Sonia had recently held a dinner for Opposition leaders at her residence which was attended by 20 political parties.

Sources said the party will adopt four resolutions - one each on the political situation, the economic front and on the foreign affairs besides a separate one on agriculture, unemployment and poverty alleviation. The party will highlight its vision on each sphere and compare it with the current situation.

The plenary will begin with a meeting of the steering committee on Friday which would finalise the draft resolutions.

Rahuls speech on Saturday morning is expected to set the tone of plenary. He will also make the concluding remarks.

The session will end with an address of the Congress president, where he would set the tone for party's plan forward for the upcoming elections. The political resolution, the sources say, will also indicate the party's plans for forging coalitions with like-minded parties.

Also, keen to build a grass-roots campaign against the Modi government, the party will come out with 'facts sheets' in the form of booklets on agriculture, economy, youth, weaker sections, besides national security.

OneIndia News

