Congress starts assessment of failing to get majority in MP from the Vindhya region

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Jan 14: The Congress has started assessment at the high command level that why the party failed to secure majority in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. Former leader of opposition in the state Assembly Ajay Singh was called to Delhi to tell the reasons for the defeat of the Congress in Vindhya region.

The Congress missed the chance of getting majority due to its poor performance in the Vindhya region of the state and he himself lost the election. He was asked more questions because it was he who had brought more leaders from other parties to the Congress fold and his decisions prevailed in the matter of the region.

Also Read | NCP-Congress to fight Maharashtra elections together, MNS kept away

The issue of neglecting leaders like Rajya Sabha member and chief of the OBC Cell of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Rajmani Patel was also raised in the meeting. It is being said that the OBC leader had brought out a yatra across the state but attempts were made to keep him away from the election campaigning. The meeting related to Madhya Pradesh was held in the presence of general secretary in-charge Deepak Babaria.

The concern of the party is that how will the Lok Sabha election will be won after the defeat of Assembly elections in the Vindhya region. There are five Lok Sabha seats in the Vindhya region of Madhya Pradesh where not only the Bharatiya Janata Party is strong but the Bahujan Samaj Party too has sizable vote bank.

Also Read | Congress to fight all 80 seats in UP alone, says SP-BSP "closed the chapter"

Leaders brought to the Congress from the BJP and BSP failed to live up to the utility of the party. Meanwhile, one of the senior leaders of the party suggested the high command to make Ajay Singh the state Congress president. However, Congress leaders in Delhi are suggesting the Congress president Rahul Gandhi not to change state president till the Lok Sabha elections as it might harm the party.

Some other leader argued that there are seven Rajput ministers in the state government therefore Brahmin, OBC or ST leader should be made state president to make the caste balance.