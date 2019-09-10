Congress star face Urmila Matondkar quits party

Mumbai, Sep 10: Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, who joined the Congress in March this year, has resigned.

'My political and social sensibilities refuse to allow vested interests in the party to use me as a mean to fight petty in-house politics instead of working on a bigger goal in Mumbai Congress,' she said in a letter.

Urmila Matondkar started her career in Bollywood as a child artiste. She came to prominence with her role in Shekhar Kapoor's 1983 movie 'Masoom'. Urmila won the Filmfare best actress award in 1995 for Ram Gopal Verma's 'Rangeela'.

Urmila Matondkar was last seen in a special appearance for Abhinay Deo's 'Blackmail' in 2018.