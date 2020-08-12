Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi dies after a heart attack

New Delhi, Aug 12: Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi died after a heart attack on Wednesday at his residence in Ghaziabad.

A young leader, Tyagi suffered an attack soon after a TV debate and fell unconscious at his residence in Vaishali. He was immediately rushed to the Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad, where doctors tried to revive him, but could not. His last tweet was about his participation in a TV debate at 5 PM.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief," the Congress tweeted.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the tributes, calling Tyagi's death "personal sorrow for me" and a matter of "irreparable damage for all".

"The untimely death of Rajiv Tyagi, spokesperson of the Indian National Congress, is a personal sorrow for me. We all have irreparable damage," Gandhi Vadra tweeted.

"Rajivji was a dedicated warrior. Heartfelt condolences to the family from all UP Congress. May God give his family the strength to suffer," she added.