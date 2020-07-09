Congress slams Centre, says govt is silent on US deportation threat

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 09: With the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement are on an attempt to move international students whose classes are moving completely online to be deported from the country, the Congress has accused the Centre of not paying heed to the threat Indian students are now facing.

What is a H-1B visa and how does the ban impact Indians

On Wednesday, the Congress said that India and Indians have been insulted by the US's arbitrary decision and the Indian government seems clueless.

H1-B visa suspension will be revoked if I am elected: Biden

Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain, shouted 'I am Vikas Dubey' while being taken | Oneindia News

Speaking to reporters, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "Has the government used any diplomatic, economic, educational or any power to immediately get this reversed apart from 'jumle baazi'. This is on the face of it a perverse decision. We don't need to speak on it from a position of weakness. India needs to shout loud and clear and we need to force the US to roll back such a ridiculous, midstream decision but the government seems clueless."

The Congress spokesperson also said the US is canceling H-1B "left, right and centre", which will affect a large number of Indians.

'Will keep best interests in mind': US on foreign students' visa move

He further went on to say that the US, issues around 85,000 H-1B visas every year and India takes 70 per cent of all H-1B visas issued annually. Singhvi also said that this move will hit nearly 85,000 workers who were issued H-1B visas this year out of 2,25,000 applicants.