Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP hold meeting, finalise draft of Common Minimum Programme

Mumbai, Nov 14: Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP held a joint meeting on Thursday and have reportedly finalised the draft of the Common Minimum Programme, say reports.

President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra after none of the four main parties were able to form the government after October 21 Assembly Elections. The election result was declared on October 24 in which none of the parties got 145 seats needed to form the government.

"Common Minimum Programme was discussed in the meeting, a draft has been prepared. The draft will be sent to the high command of three parties for discussion, the final decision will be taken by high commands," Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde told the media after Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP joint meeting today.

BJP and Shiv Sena went to elections as allies, but after results were announced, the Uddav Thackeray-led party demanded '50-50' sharing of CM's post. The BJP did not budge and refused to share CM post.

Shiv Sena is said to have reached out to the NCP and the Congress for support. The NCP put a condition that the Sena will have to walk out of the NDA first.

Shiv Sena then broke the decades-old alliance with the BJP, which emerged as the single largest party. Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant, the lone party minister in the Modi Cabinet, on Monday, resigned and the Thackeray led party severed ties with the NDA.

The Congress on Monday held back its support to a possible Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra and declared in a statement shortly before Sena's deadline was to end that the Congress would need more discussions with the NCP led by Sharad Pawar.

Congress delayed its decision on supporting the Shiv Sena for government formation.

On Tuesday evening, the President's Rule was imposed on the recommendation of the Governor.