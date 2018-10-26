Congress Seva Dal to be actively working on 50 Assembly seats in Rajasthan elections

New Delhi, Oct 26: The Congress Seva Dal which has been more or less a defunct organisation within the Congress from long but the party has been trying to rejuvenate it once again. The organisation is likely to play an active role in the forthcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asking workers of the Congress Seva Dal to be given important and active role in the Assembly elections.

Sources in the Congress said that Congress Seva Dal will be handed over the responsibility of such seats which the Congress has been loosing in successive elections. They said that the Congress was devising a special strategy for such seats and Congress Seva Dal workers will be handling the responsibility of these seats.

Also Read | Rajasthan polls 2018: Some interesting facts from history

The Congress has already identified some of those constituencies and Seva Dal workers have been placed on those seats with all kinds of assistance provided to them. They are collecting all relevant data on those week seats for the Congress. The Congress is trying to understand caste equations, mood of the voters and identifying local issues on such seats.

The Congress Seva Dal has also been asked to suggest names for Assembly tickets on these constituencies to the party high command. Some of the constituencies where Seva Dal workers have already started working included Sanganer, Vidyadhar Nagar, Adarsh Nagar and Kishanpole Assembly seats in Jaipur. They are visiting door to door appealing people to support the Congress candidates in their constituencies.

Constituency of Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Jhalrapatan, Bundi and Ladpura in Hadoti, Rajsamand in Mewar, Bhim in Udaipur city, Shergarh, Lohawat, Marwad Junction, Parbatsar, Degana and Jodhpur City from Marwad region, Pilani, Churu and Sadulpur districts in Shekhawati and around 50 seats out of the total 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan have been identified that would be given to Seva Dal workers in the Assembly elections.

Also Read | PM good at only giving slogans on women safety: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress wants to rejuvenate this organisation which was quite useful for the Congress for organisational activities. The Rajasthan elections will a test for the Congress Seva Dal.