Kolebira bypoll: Congress' Naman Bixal Kongari wins by 9658 votes

Ranchi, Dec 23: The Congress won the by-polls in Kolebira in Jharkhand. Congress candidate Naman Bixal Kongari won by 9658 votes.

After 13 rounds of counting, Congress candidate got 27,132 votes while BJP candidate Basant Soreg was at the second position with 20,408 votes. The Rashtriya Sengel Party with 15,194 votes and the Jharkhand Party with 11,424 votes were at third and fourth positions, respectively.

In total five candidates are in the fray for the Kolibera assembly bypoll in Jharkhand. BJP's Basant Soreng, Menan Ekka of the Jharkhand Party, Congress's Naman Vixcel Kongadi, Anil Kandulna of Sengel Party and an Independent candidate, Basant Dungdung, are in the fray.

The by-polls in Kolebira in Jharkhand was required after the sitting MLA, Enos Ekka of the Jharkhand Party, was convicted by a court. Enos Ekka was convicted for a teacher's murder.

The counting began at 8 am today. A voter turnout of 62.89% was recorded in the bypoll to the Kolebira assembly seat which was held on December 20.

In another bypoll in Jasdan assembly seat in Gujarat, BJP candidate Kunvarji Bavalia emerged victorious by defeating Congress' Avsar Nikaya by over 19,000 votes. The Jasdan Assembly bypoll was necessitated after the sitting MLA, Kunvarji Bavaliya, quit the Congress party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.