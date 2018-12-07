Home News India Congress set to form govt in Rajasthan, says Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Dec 7: Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) chief Sachin Pilot said Friday his party will form the next government in the state. He said that exit polls were encouraging and indicating towards the formation of the Congress government in the state with strong majority.

Exit polls on Friday predicted a tight finish between the BJP and the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and a win for the opposition party in Rajasthan.

"Our all leaders and workers toiled for the last five years and the party president Rahul Gandhi launched the election campaign in August. That all will deliver on December 11 when the election results are declared," Pilot told reporters here after the polling was over.

"The public welcomed our 'Jan Ghoshna Patra' (Rajasthan Congress' election manifesto) and not only we exposed the Vasundhara Raje government but also held it accountable and presented an alternative to people.

The exit polls are indicating towards strong majority of the Congress and the party will form the government," he said. He said the winning party will have a great responsibility and the one that loses the election should introspect. Pilot also thanked the voters and the election machinery for successfully conducting the polls. Polling took place in the state on Friday and the results will be declared on December 11.

