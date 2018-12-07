  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Congress set to form govt in Rajasthan, says Sachin Pilot

    By Pti
    |

    Jaipur, Dec 7: Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) chief Sachin Pilot said Friday his party will form the next government in the state. He said that exit polls were encouraging and indicating towards the formation of the Congress government in the state with strong majority.

    Congress set to form govt in Rajasthan, says Sachin Pilot

    [Rajasthan Exit Poll 2018 Results: Congress to unseat Vasundhara Raje-led BJP govt]

    Exit polls on Friday predicted a tight finish between the BJP and the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and a win for the opposition party in Rajasthan.

    "Our all leaders and workers toiled for the last five years and the party president Rahul Gandhi launched the election campaign in August. That all will deliver on December 11 when the election results are declared," Pilot told reporters here after the polling was over.

    "The public welcomed our 'Jan Ghoshna Patra' (Rajasthan Congress' election manifesto) and not only we exposed the Vasundhara Raje government but also held it accountable and presented an alternative to people.

    [Congress and BJP field 60 candidates of the same caste on the same seat in Rajasthan]

    The exit polls are indicating towards strong majority of the Congress and the party will form the government," he said. He said the winning party will have a great responsibility and the one that loses the election should introspect. Pilot also thanked the voters and the election machinery for successfully conducting the polls. Polling took place in the state on Friday and the results will be declared on December 11.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    sachin pilot congress rajasthan bjp

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue