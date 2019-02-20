After BJP-AIADMK, Congress set to announce grand alliance with DMK in Tamil Nadu today

Chennai, Feb 20: A day after BJP and AIADMK announced an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and MK Stalin's DMK are also about to seal their alliance in Tamil Nadu. The announcement will be made on Wednesday in Chennai. The party may get nine out of 39 seats in the state, and lone seat in Puducherry.

Earlier on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) leaders, including its president KS Alagiri, met party chief Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to discuss the alliance.

Congress has sought its traditional bastion Kanyakumari, which was won by the DMK in 2009, and Sivaganga, which was earlier represented by former Union Minister P Chidambaram.

Congress held marathon meetings in Delhi as well as Chennai wherein the senior leadership from both parties chalked out their alliance strategy.

The BJP had earlier closed the deal on its alliance with Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK for the Lok Sabha election. The AIADMK said the BJP had been assigned five of the state's 39 parliamentary seats - Puducherry adds one more seat.

In 2014 general polls, the AIADMK had swept the by winning 37 seats in Tamil Nadu. The BJP-led alliance had won 2 seats.