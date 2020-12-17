Congress sends out feelers to TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Dec 17: Rebel Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari submitted his resignation as an MLA to the West Bengal assembly secretary has been getting feelers from the Congress.

This comes in the wake of clear indications that he is set to quit the TMC led by Mamata Banerjee ahead of the West Bengal elections. A leader from Bengal is said to have called him and conveyed Rahul Gandhi's message.

However, reports say that Adhikari is said to have declined the offer stating that the Congress is organisationally weak in Bengal. He is also learnt to have said that's ambition was to have a political say in state politics.

The leader is likely to quit the TMC and join the BJP in the coming days.

Adhikari, the MLA of Nandigram constituency in Purba Medinipur district, resigned from the state cabinet last month. He has been maintaining distance with the party leadership for quite some time.