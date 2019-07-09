Congress sees corruption in CCTV camera installation in Delhi

India

oi-Hardeep Singh Bedi

New Delhi, July 09: The Congress has alleged that it was a source of corruption for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to install CCTV cameras in residential areas at Government expenses.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) Spokespersons Ramakant Goswami and Jitender Kumar Kochar (Jitu) say that Kejriwal has been trying to gain gain cheap political mileage out of CCTV installation.

"The installation of the CCTV cameras is a good concept as it would be good for maintaining proper law and order, and for the safety and security of the people of Delhi. But Kejriwal has been trying to take political capital out of the installation of the CCTV cameras, without bothering to find out whether the cameras already installed have been properly functioning or not," said the DPCC leaders.

Kochar, a former Leader of the House in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), challenged Kejriwal to come and see the worse condition of the CCTV cameras installed at the Malviya Nagar Assembly area.

"The local MLA has not bothered to get the faulty cameras repaired, even though maximum funds have been utilised for the cameras. Also funds have been collected from the local people for DVR arrangement for the cameras," said Kochar.

Goswami, a former Delhi Minister, said that the Delhi Government was making a list of the corrupt officials, and along with that Kejriwal should also keep an eye on the large-scale corruption taking place in the Aam Aadmi Party.

"In the last four and a half years, many of the AAP Ministers and MLAs have been caught in the corruption net. The Delhi Congress had exposed corruption in the Delhi Waqf Board, and this matter should have been taken up with the Lt. Governor by the Delhi CM, but Kejriwal has kept a blind eye to the corruption and nepotism in the Delhi Waqf Board. Kejriwal should first cleanse the Aam Aadmi Party of corruption, and then talk about others," said Goswami.

The Congress has alleged that sensing eminent defeat in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, Kejriwal is making false announcements on a regular basis to mislead Delhi citizens.