Congress seeks suggestions on the name of Chhattisgarh chief minister secretly

New Delhi, Dec 4: The Congress is taking every step to look for a suitable chief ministerial candidate in Chhattisgarh very carefully as it is out of power for the past 15 years. The party has prepared its strategy right from selection of candidates for elections to counting of votes. Congress leaders from Chhattisgarh to Delhi are sure about forming the government in the state.

Elections in Chhattisgarh had always been very tight with around one per cent vote difference between both the principal parties in the state. The Congress sources said that the party did not want to repeat the mistake of thrusting such a chief minister that can become the reason for the party going out of power soon. So intellectuals, respected persons of the state and people from various section are asked for secret suggestions and feedback.

There is a team of the Congress which is making call to such persons and asking for their suggestion by telling them three-four names. All these information and data are being compiled to reach a decision. The counting will take place on December 11 and by the afternoon it will be clear that who will get command of Chhattisgarh.

Both the BJP and the Congress have their own claim over Chhattisgarh elections. The Congress leaders are claiming that they are going to form the government by winning at least 50 seats in the 90-member Assembly. Congress president is seeking feedback of his own in which the Congress will be forming the government with a clear majority. So Rahul Gandhi has asked his team to look for a suitable candidate for the chief minister of Chhattisgarh.

The BJP, on the other hand, is not at all bothered about the name of chief minister as if it wins, Dr Raman Singh will be the chief minister for the fourth time in a row. The BJP too is confident of forming the government in the state. Actually the BJP leadership is sure about the state unlike previous elections when they had some doubts.