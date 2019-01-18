  • search
    Congress seeks feedback on all 25 LS seats in Rajasthan; to submit report to AICC by Jan 25

    New Delhi, Jan 18: After the government formation in Rajasthan, the Congress has now started working on to win all 25 seats in the state. The mission-25 of the Congress is led by state chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

    Sources said that the Congress has started looking for 25 strong candidates in the state to win all 25 seats. After completing meetings at district level now names are being discussed at state level. Chief minister is gathering feedback about every Lok Sabha seat from ministers, senior leaders of the party besides and the local workers.

    The exercise that was started on January 15, 2019 has already covered Badmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Pali, Jaipur City, Jaipur Rural, Ajmer, Jalore, Sirohi, Rajsamad, Chitorgarh and Bhilwada on which ground equations were also discussed. Many other issues were too figured in the discussion. Workers were asked about issues and schemes have been discussed.

    The next turn is of Hanumangarh-Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu and Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha seats where feedback will be sought. The meeting was attended by chief minister Ashok Gehlot, deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, Speaker C P Joshi, general secretary in-charge Avinash Pandey, senior minister like Shantilal Dhariwal, Raghu Sharma, B D Kalla and Lalchandra Kataria.

    Feedback is also sought from in-charge of Lok Sabha seats. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that the Congress will win all the 25 seats in the state. Sources said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi has asked the state Congress to send its report to AICC by January 25, 2019. It was also asked that importance should be given to block level workers while preparing the report.

