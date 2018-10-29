  • search

Congress screening committee gives negative report on ex-MPs contesting Assembly polls

    New Delhi, Oct 29: Several former Lok Sabha members of the Congress have received a setback by the decision of the screening committee of the party that has given a negative report about them being given Assembly tickets but the final call on them will be taken by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi

    Sources said that screening committee has given its negative report on former MPs contesting Assembly elections and the final call will be absolutely of Rahul Gandhi. Sources said that a meeting held in Delhi has come up with the suggestion that former MPs should not be given Assembly tickets. The Congress wants them to Contest Lok Sabha elections whom they find suitable to contest.

    Sources said that there are over a dozen of former MPs interested in contesting Assembly elections but the final call will be taken by Rahul Gandhi. These leaders have put maximum pressure to get tickets.

    Sources said that former MP from Pali Badri Jakhar, former MP from Rajsamad Gopal Singh Idwa, former MP from Badmer-Jaisalmer Harish Choudhary, former MP from Dausa Namo Narayan Meena, former MP from Jaipur City Mahesh Joshi, former MP Jaipur Rural Lalchandra Kataria, former MP from Banswara-Dungarpur Tarachandra Bhagora, former MP from Bhilwara C P Joshi, former MP from Nagor Jyoti Mirdha, former Kota MP Ijyaraj Singh, former Sri Ganganagar MP Bharat Ram Meghwal and former MP from Chittor Girija Vyas are interested to contest Assembly elections.

    Even the sitting MPs from Ajmer and Alwar Lak Sabha seats Raghu Sharma and Karan Singh Yadav respectively too are interested to contest Assembly elections in Rajasthan.

    Story first published: Monday, October 29, 2018, 19:45 [IST]
