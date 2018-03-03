Congress scores zero in Nagaland, Tripura, badly flunks NE test

New Delhi, March 3: Since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made it a point to win all the major elections, except for a few aberrations like the Delhi and Bihar Assembly polls. Once again on Saturday, the saffron party proved why it the biggest and the strongest party in the country by sweeping Assembly elections in Tripura and Nagaland (with its alliance partner) and likely to be a part of the government formation in Meghalaya.

While the Tripura Assembly elections were held on February 18, polls in Nagaland and Meghalaya were hosted on February 27. As the BJP is growing from strength to strength, the Congress is witnessing its steady downfall, except last year during the Gujarat Assembly elections when it showed its fighting spirit by coming second.

On the election result day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is away from the country as he has gone for the Holi vacation in Italy, leaving all the responsibilities of the party on the shoulders of its senior leaders who hurriedly took flights to Meghalaya to save its government in the state.

According to the election trends, in Meghalaya, the Congress is likely to get around 22 seats, almost 10 seats less than the majority mark of 30 in the 60-member Assembly. The worst part is that in Tripura and Nagaland the party has got zero seats. In the last Assembly elections in 2013, the Congress had won 10 seats in Tripura and eight in Nagaland.

As the BJP will form governments in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, the Congress is in power in only one northeastern state, Mizoram. The BJP is already ruling the states of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

The dwindling presence of the Congress from the country's political map augurs ill for the grand old party ahead of the Assembly elections in several states in the coming months and the all-important 2019 Lok Sabha elections next year.

OneIndia News

