Congress, Samajwadi Party betrayed Mayawati: PM Modi

Lucknow, May 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a fresh attack on the opposition parties and said that though the Samajwadi Party was evidently going soft on the Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati was openly opposing the grand old party.

"Congress leaders happily share stage with the Samajwadi Party in the rallies, these people have betrayed Behenji (Mayawati) so cunningly that even she is not able to comprehend. Party which was staking claim to PM post before 1st round of voting now admits to being a vote cutter," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

While the Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati is attacking the Congress, a Congress leader is sharing the stage with the SP, Modi said.

The apparent reference was to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's presence at a Samajwadi Party meeting in Rae Bareli on Thursday.

"The SP is going soft on the Congress, but its alliance partner BSP chief Mayawati is attacking the Congress," he said.

Modi said the Congress has been reduced to the status of 'vote katwa' party for cutting the votes of other parties and it will soon witness its downfall.

Attempting to draw a wedge in the SP-BSP-RLD alliance, Modi claimed that BSP chief Mayawati has understood that the SP and the Congress are playing a "big game" with her.

"Now, this is clear that the SP has derived mileage from Mayawati through the gathbandhan. She was kept in dark. There were talks about respect. It was said that you (Mayawati) will be made the prime minister, but now Behenji has understood that the SP and the Congress are playing a big game with her," he said.

Modi said there are dangers of corruption, opportunism, casteism, dynastic politics and non-governance from this alliance.

"During the BSP regime, neither ambulances were safe nor the Taj Mahal was safe. During SP's tenure, sand, and even household taps were not spared," he said.

"The panja (hand) of mahamilaawat is very dangerous," he added.