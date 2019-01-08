Congress restructures its various departments just before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 8: Just before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has taken a big decision of scrapping many positions in various department of the party due to which many workers of the party will have to relinquish their posts. This is being seen as an attempt to streamline the party organization. The party has also decided to fix number of posts clearly giving signal that they cannot be distributed indiscriminately. However, the main structure of the Congress will remain the same.

    The party has also decided names of posts and now only president, vice president and coordinators' posts will remain and posts of general secretary and secretary has been scrapped in the departments. This arrangement will be maintained from national level to state to district and block level.

    The party has taken a call on this issue on January 7 and issued instruction in this regard. Looking at the number of posts, there will not be more than 31 posts in any department at the national level that would include one president, five vice president, six national coordinator, four regional coordinator and 15 members.

    At the state level, the post will be 19 with one president, three vice president, five state coordinator and ten members. At district level, permission will be for having 11 posts that will include one president, two vice presidents, three district coordinators and five members. At the block level, maximum seven posts can be created with one president, one vice president, two block coordinator and three members.

    Chiefs of the different departments have been asked that youths and women must be properly represented within this numbers and regional balance must also be made at any cost. It is also being advised that chief of various departments should take approval from general secretary in-charge, state president and district president rather than appointing themselves.

    Only foreign department will have some leverage to appoint general secretary and secretary because this is prevalent in foreign countries.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 18:33 [IST]
