  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress replaces jailed politician's daughter with Journalist Supriya Shrinate

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Mar 29: The Congress on Friday replaced jailed politician Amarmani Tripathi's daughter from the Maharajganj seat with business journalist Supriya Shrinate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    Congress replaces jailed politicians daughter with Journalist Supriya Shrinate
    Supriya Shrinate. Courtesy Twitter.

    Tanushree, 27, is the daughter of Amarmani Tripathi, a former UP minister jailed in the Madhumita Shukla murder.

    3 year blanket pass to new ventures says Rahul Gandhi

    Soon after the announcement of her candidature, Supriya Shrinate, who works with Economic Times tweeted, "I will be taking an active plunge in politics,am grateful to @INCIndia @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @JM_Scindhia for trusting me with Maharajganj. It will be an honour to keep my later father's legacy alive. I look forward to making a meaningful contribution."

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    congress journalist lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue