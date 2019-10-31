  • search
    Congress remembers Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Oct 31: Congress leaders on Thursday paid tributes to late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary and remembered her contribution to national security, economy, and foreign policy.

    Congress President Sonia Gandhi, former President Pranab Mukherjee, former Vice President Hamid Ansari, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were among those who paid floral tributes to the late prime minister at a remembrance ceremony held at Shakti Sthal.

    MPs from the party and a large number of party workers were also in attendance at the ceremony.

    Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra and chairman of the Delhi Congress campaign committee Kirti Azad also paid tributes.

    "Today we honour the incredible will & sacrifice of India's first female PM, Indira Gandhi. As PM, Mrs. Gandhi made immense contributions to our nation's national security, economy, democracy & foreign policy. She will always be remembered for her love for all Indians #IndiasIndira," the Congress posted on its Twitter handle.

    Senior party leader Jairam Ramesh remembered her as the Iron Lady of India. "Oct 31st. A day of celebration. Iron Man of India, Sardar Patel's birthday. Oct 31st. A day of anguish. Iron Lady of India, Indira Gandhi's assassination. Both not only had a huge impact on our history but on our geography as well," he wrote on the microblogging site.

    Indira Gandhi was assassinated on October 31, 1984.

