Cong releases video title 'Bhrashtachari Bromance', questioning Jaitley-Mallya 'friendship'

By
    New Delhi, Sep 13: With Finance Minister Arun Jaitley embroiled in controversy over defaulting liquor baron Vijay Mallya meeting him before he left India, Congress' social media released a video and titled it Bhrashtachari Bromance.

    Cong releases video title Bhrashtachari Bromance, questioning Jaitley-Mallya friendship

    The video starts with a song and caricature of several BJP leaders who have, as alleged by the Congress, colluded with "fraudsters".

    The song playing in the background is from Hindi film Jaan Tere Naam which released in 1992. It's quite funny.

    Watch it here:

    vijay mallya rahul gandhi arun jaitley congress bjp

