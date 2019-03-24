Congress releases 9th list; Karti Chidambaram fielded from Sivaganga,BK Hariprasad from B'lore South

New Delhi, Mar 24: Congress on Sunday released its ninth list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. With this, the Congress has announced the names of its 228 candidates for the election to the 543-member Lok Sabha so far.

The ninth list has some prominent names such as former union minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram, who will contest from Shivganga in Tamil Nadu, BK Hariprasad, who will contest from South Bengaluru, and Tariq Anwar who will fight from Katihar in Bihar, among others.

Here is Congress' ninth list:

Congress releases list of 10 candidates-Tariq Anwar to contest from Bihar's Katihar,BK Hariprasad to contest from Bengaluru South, Karti Chidambaram to contest from Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga & Suresh Dhanorkar to contest from Chandrapur in Maharashtra #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/9RUbnkBQ2I — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2019

Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency is a stronghold of Congress veteran P Chidambaram. There were speculations that someone from the Chidambaram family would be given a Congress ticket. In 2014, Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, fought and lost in Sivaganga.

BK Hariprasad will contest from South Bengaluru amid speculations that PM Modi may consider contesting from Bangaluru South seat. Bengaluru South has been with the BJP since 1991. Bengaluru South is known to be an anti-Congress seat. Since 1977, it has elected only non-Congress MPs, except in 1989.

The Congress on March 23 night released its eighth list of 38 candidates for the April-May parliamentary polls with its leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge being renominated from Gulbarga in Karnataka and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan being fielded from Nanded.

The party also fielded its former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat from Nainital constituency.

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.