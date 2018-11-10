Congress to release manifesto by early 2019, says Rajeev Gowda

Bengaluru, Nov 10: The Congress party is set to release its manifesto for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in February or March next year.

Rajya Sabha MP Prof. Rajeev Gowda in a press conference held in KPCC office, said, " The AICC research wing is collecting suggestions in every state. The Manifesto Committee will be conducting consulting events till at the end of the year or 2019 January. By February-March, the manifesto will be ready. We are expecting elections in April-May. If time permits, we want as many towns/city possible."

"We value and welcome suggestions from all walks of life. Dignitaries, students and also common people are taking part in this exercise. We are confident that if Mahaghatbandhan became a reality our Common Minimum Programme will be agreed upon by our partners, " said Rajeev Gowda who is Chairman, AICC Research Department.

The Manifesto Committee, under the Chairmanship of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, has been holding consultation events for the last one month. Prof. Rajeev Gowda is the Convenor of the committee. Since October 1, 2018, and over the next two months the 20 working groups of the Manifesto Committee including senior party leaders like Shri. P Chidambaram, Shri. Shashi Tharoor, Shri. Jairam Ramesh, Shri Anand Sharma, Prof. Rajeev Gowda, Prof. Balachandra Mugenkar, Kum. Selja, Kum. Meenakshi Natarajan, Adv. Bindhu Krishna, Shri Manpreet Singh Badal, among others will hold a series of public meetings and closed-door expert consultations.

People can send their inputs:

The committee already completed many consultation events like Ex-Servicemen, MSME's, Education, Environment, SC/ST and OBC, Healthcare, Food Security and Nutrition, and Banking in cities like Aligarh, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Mangalore, Guwahati, Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Vishakapatnam, and other cities across the country.

Also, urges the public to send their inputs to manifesto@inc.in or through its Website: manifesto.inc.in. In this consultation, the party received valuable suggestions from representatives of various organisations for the "People's Manifesto".