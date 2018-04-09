'Congress ready to do away with Section 377', says Rahul Gandhi

The Congress is ready to do away with Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, Rahul Gandhi said. During his visit to Bengaluru, he had an informal chat with women from the city.

Transgender activist Akkai Padmashali used the platform to ask Gandhi about the controversial Section 377. Gandhi told her that the Congress was in favour of removal of the law. Akkai was pleasantly surprised when Rahul told her that she should join politics.

"I said yes to him. However, at present I do not want to do so, but maybe in future," she said.

The leader also took questions on diverse topics, provided his views on issues and vouched for the involvement of more women in politics.

