Congress question Centre over EU delegation’s J&K visit, calls it ‘gravest sin’

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Oct 30: A political slugfest has started over the visit of European Union Parliament Delegation to Jammu and Kashmir as the Congress and BJP's ally Shiv Sena accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of internationalising the Kashmir issue and calling it a 'diplomatic blunder; and the 'gravest sin' of the government.

The opposition party also asked the Prime Minister to come clean on Madi Sharma who facilitated his meeting with the delegation and its tour of the valley.

''Over the last 72 years is that Kashmir is our internal issue and we will accept no interference or third party mediation of any nature from any government or group of people or organisation or any individual. Modi Government has committed the gravest sin of reversing this policy over last three days," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

We won’t interfere in India’s politics, don’t want Kashmir to be Afghanistan, says EU

"Modi Government has deliberately internationalised Kashmir issue violating our time tested policy of Kashmir being an internal matter of India," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP's ally in Maharashtra Shiv Sena also raised questions over the international delegation's Kashmir visit and has attacked the Centre asking if the situation is normal in Kashmir then what is the reason behind EU delegation visit?

"If the Centre has an objection to UN interference, then how is the presence of EU delegation in Kashmir acceptable to it? Is their inspection, not an external attack?" the party questioned in its mouthpiece Saamna.

The delegation of the European Union Members of Parliament (MPs) visiting Jammu and Kashmir was briefed by security forces, including the Army, on the role of Pakistan in fuelling terrorism in the Valley, sources in the Army said on Tuesday.

The delegation arrived in Srinagar on Tuesday, a day after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. During their stay, they will meet Jammu and Kashmir administration officials as well as local residents in Srinagar and call on Governor Saya Pal Malik.