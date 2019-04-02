  • search
    Congress promises to amend AFSPA Act if voted to power

    New Delhi, Apr 02: The Congress in manifesto has promised to review the controvercial Armed Forces Special Powers Act and reduction in the presence of Army and personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Valley.

    Rahul Gandhi

    The 55-page document titled 'Hum Nibhayenge' (We will deliver) focused on addressing the issues of joblessness, farm distress, safety of women and boosting the rural economy, with stress on building a narrative on "real issues" faced by people.

    "Congress promises to review the deployment of armed forces, move more troops to the border to stop infiltration completely, reduce the presence of the Army and CAPFs in the Kashmir Valley, and entrust more responsibility to the J&K police for maintaining law and order," the party said in the manifesto.

    Congress releases manifesto for 2019, focus on NYAY, farmers and jobs

    "The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act and the Disturbed Areas Act in J&K will be reviewed. Suitable changes will be made in the text of the laws to balance the requirements of security and the protection of human rights," the manifesto added.

    "We will expedite all modernisation programmes of the Armed Forces in a transparent manner. We will improve social security, education and health facilities for our Paramilitary Forces and families," the party said.

    Highlighting that dialogue is the only way forward in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress said, We will adopt a two-pronged approach: firstly, uncompromising firmness on the border and ending infiltration; and secondly, absolute fairness in dealing with the demands of the people and winning their hearts and minds.

    congress lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 16:01 [IST]
