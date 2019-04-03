Congress promises big spend on defence, says national security not about chest thumping

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 03: The Congress on Tuesday said if voted to power it will make the office of National Security Advisor as well as the National Security Council accountable to Parliament, and define their powers under the law.

In its 54-page Lok Sabha polls manifesto titled "Congress Will Deliver", the party also promised to establish the office of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to be the principal adviser to the government on matters relating to defence. "National security is dependent on a sound defence policy, a sound foreign policy and wise leadership. National security is not enhanced by chest-thumping or exaggerated claims," the Congress said, laying out its vision for the country's security.

The party asserted that it will reverse the "trend" of declining defence spending under the NDA government and ensure that it is increased to meet the requirements of the armed forces. "We will expedite all modernisation programmes of the armed forces in a transparent manner," the party said.

In its manifesto, the Congress promised to take "strategic and hard" measures to defend the territorial integrity of India and ensure the safety of the people.