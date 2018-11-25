Congress pressurising SC to delay Ayodhya case, says PM Modi; Sibal hits back

Alwar, Nov 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of putting pressure on the Supreme Court to delay in the construction of Ram mandir at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Addressing an election rally in Rajasthans Alwar, PM Modi said that "Congress is dragging judiciary into politics. Congress is creating an atmosphere of fear for the judiciary. One of their leaders asked the Supreme Court to delay the Ayodhya hearing because of 2019 polls. When a judge doesn't pay heed to their demands, they try to use impeachment to threaten judiciary. But I urge the judiciary to keep on treading the path of justice without any fear.

"When the Ayodhya case was being heard by the Supreme Court, a Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP had asked the court not to hear the matter till 2019 citing Lok Sabha elections. Was it right to drag the judiciary in politics?" he asked while referring to senior advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal.

"They tell the Hon'ble Supreme Court to delay the Ayodhya hearing due to the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections. They do everything they can to impeach the Chief Justice of our country. How can we accept such ill-intended tactics of the Congress?" he asked.

Hitting back at the accusation of Congress "threatening" SC judges with impeachment, Kapil Sibal said PM Modi should not start a new radio programme "dedicated to his lies". "I want to tell the PM that the 50th edition of his Mann ki Baat is over. Now he should come up with a new show, 'Jhoothi Baatein'. The country knows who is the liar. I did not appear in the Ram Mandir case. The CJI has made things clear about the case hearing," Sibal said.

"The Congress is not a party in these proceedings. Nothing can prevent the court from hearing the matter. The CJI has said it is not a priority matter for the Supreme Court, and the PM has no courage to say anything against the CJI. Blaming the Congress for making political capital won't help," Sibal added.

The remarks came on a day when the Vishwa Hindu Parishad is organising Dharam Sabha in Ayodhya to press on the government to take the ordinance route to start the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.